Demi Lovato Reveals Hospitalization

Demi Lovato had a recent health scare that sent her to the hospital. But don’t worry, the singer is doing just fine.

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Lovato shared that she was in the hospital in an Instagram Story on Monday, as fans on social media noted.

Demi via Instagram story (ddlovato): *deleted* “sooooo i’m either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now!” “i’m fine!!” https://t.co/rpDkWzjC7r — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) October 27, 2026

In the Story, Lovato’s arm is visible, with a hospital bracelet on her wrist and an IV in her arm.

“sooooo i’m either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now!” she wrote on the picture.

The former Disney Channel star didn’t elaborate on what symptoms made her decide to go to the hospital. And she didn’t give details about how passionfruit and sushi were determined to be the triggers.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation spoke with TMZ, telling them that Lovato didn’t stay at the hospital overnight. In fact, she was discharged pretty quickly after being admitted.

Apparently, her symptoms subsided pretty quickly.

Lovato seemed to confirm that, posting another Instagram Story saying “i’m fine!!”