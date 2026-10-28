Hip-Hop Icon Confirmed as Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner

Hip-hop superstar Jay-Z will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show.

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The NFL, Apple Music and Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation announced the news on Monday. They confirmed that Jay-Z will take center stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 14, 2027. “The Goat’s Out The Bag,” they wrote over a zoom-out shot of the star sitting amongst actual goats.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, expressed excitement about the opportunity to perform on one of the world’s biggest entertainment stages. In a widely reported statement, he said, “From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey.”

“Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

Jay-Z to Headline the Super Bowl Next Year

The announcement arrives during a year of celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. Jay-Z recently completed a series of concerts under the banner “Jay-Z 30.” He had sold-out performances at Yankee Stadium in New York and shows in London, Paris, and Los Angeles.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has also shared his excitement about Jay-Z’s involvement. He said, “When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAŸ-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him.”

“I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”

Jay-Z has built an influential career spanning music, business, and entertainment. He has won 25 Grammy Awards and earned induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

His catalog includes acclaimed albums such as The Blueprint and The Black Album. Alongside hits including “99 Problems,” “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” and “Empire State of Mind,” his collaboration with Alicia Keys.

The broadcast will air on ESPN, ABC and Disney+, with NFL+ offering access on mobile devices.