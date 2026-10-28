‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Accused of Heinous Crimes

Former Jeopardy! champion Joey DeSena faces 10 felony charges involving the alleged sexual exploitation of minors, months after he pleaded guilty to separate felony secret-peeping offenses in North Carolina.

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DeSena’s latest arrest has placed the former game-show contestant under renewed scrutiny as he confronts a second criminal case within a year.

Authorities arrested Philip Joseph “Joey” DeSena, 44, in Wake County, North Carolina, on Friday, according to court records cited by PEOPLE. Prosecutors charged him with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

An arrest warrant reportedly links the new charges to the alleged possession of sexually explicit images and videos depicting children. Court records identify November 19, 2025, as the date of the alleged offenses.

DeSena appeared in court on Monday, and a judge denied him bond, according to WBTV. He remains in custody as he faces the new allegations. Court records indicate that he must return to court on Nov. 16.

Joey Desena Possessed Illicit Minor Material

The latest case follows DeSena’s guilty plea in July 2026 to two counts of felony secret peeping. Those charges stemmed from an October 2025 incident at a rental property in Corolla, North Carolina.

According to previous reports, a woman who stayed at the property discovered two black USB wall chargers fitted with hidden cameras in the bedroom and bathroom. Investigators subsequently linked DeSena to the incident.

Authorities arrested him in December 2025 on the secret-peeping charges. He later pleaded guilty and received a 60-month probationary sentence. The court also ordered him to complete 100 hours of community service and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Before his legal troubles, DeSena gained national attention through his appearances on Jeopardy! in November 2024. The development engineer won twice on the popular television quiz show, collecting $44,698 in prize money.

He returned to the competition circuit in 2026 for the show’s Champions Wildcard tournament, where he sought another opportunity to advance among returning contestants. He did not reach the final stage.