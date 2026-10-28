Netflix Has a Sequel to Popular 2024 Movie in the Works

Fans of the 2024 live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga City Hunter on Netflix, get ready! A second film, City Hunter 2, is in the works.

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Netflix made the announcement in March that the second film is set for a 2027 release.

The first film, an adaptation of the legendary manga, tells the story of how sweeper Ryo Saeba and Kaori Makimura became partners. It debuted at number one on the Netflix Top 10 (Non-English) during the week of April 22-28 in 2024. It also reached the top 10 in 32 countries and regions.

Keiichiro Shiraki will direct City Hunter 2, with a screenplay from Jumpei Yamaoka. Ryohei Suzuki and Misato Morita will be reprising their roles as Ryo Saeba and Kaori Makimura, respectively.

(L to R) Misato Morita as Kaori Makimura, Ryohei Suzuki as Ryo Saeba in ‘City Hunter.’ (Credit: Netflix)

“Once again, we are entrusted with Tsukasa Hojo’s beloved original work, as well as the story cherished by fans around the world. With that responsibility in mind, I am approaching the filming with a strong sense of tension and determination,” Suzuki said of the sequel.

“City Hunter was a series I was completely absorbed in as a boy, through both the manga and anime. Rather than pure excitement, I feel the immense pressure and challenge of taking on such a legendary work,” director Shiraki said. “Our passionate team is steadily bringing our ideas and vision to life.”

Tsukasa Hojo, the original author of the manga, also shared his excitement about a sequel.

“I recently had the opportunity to visit the set, and I was deeply impressed by the incredible passion of Ryohei Suzuki and the director. In particular, Ryohei’s physical transformation was remarkable—it clearly reflected his dedication and commitment to every project he takes on,” he said.

“I have no doubt that this will be a fantastic piece of art filled with the passion of everyone involved. I’m very much looking forward to seeing the finished film.”