ABC Anchor Dead at 84: RIP to Jim Boyd

Jim Boyd, a longtime WCVB-TV news anchor who became a trusted presence in Greater Boston homes for nearly four decades, has died at 84.

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The ABC affiliate announced Boyd’s death on Tuesday. The veteran journalist had experienced declining health and spent his later years in Needham, Massachusetts.

Boyd built a distinguished career through his reporting, steady on-air presence and commitment to the community. He joined WCVB-TV, Boston’s ABC affiliate, in 1972 as a general assignment reporter. He later anchored weekend broadcasts and the station’s EyeOpener morning newscast before co-anchoring its midday news with Susan Wornick.

His colleagues remembered him as a dedicated journalist and a gentleman who treated viewers and coworkers with warmth and respect.

Wornick, his longtime co-anchor, recalled how viewers often asked whether Boyd proved as kind off camera as he appeared on television. She confirmed that his friendly personality matched his on-air reputation.

Jim Boyd Was a Much-Loved News Anchor

Former WCVB news director Emily Rooney also praised Boyd’s professionalism, describing him as a loyal employee who consistently accepted assignments without complaint.

Boyd began his broadcasting journey in 1961 in the mailroom at WNET-TV in New York City. He worked his way into production, gaining experience that eventually took him to Boston and helped shape his future in journalism.

Before joining WCVB, he worked in public television, including at WGBH-TV, where he contributed to the program Say Brother, later renamed Basic Black.

Boyd retired from WCVB in 2008, but he continued pursuing education. In 2013, at age 71, he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology through Tufts University’s Resumed Education for Adult Learning program, completing a goal he had set aside decades earlier.

His career earned widespread recognition. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ New England chapter presented him with its Golden Circle award in 2011, and the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame inducted him in 2012.

Beyond broadcasting, Boyd devoted time to young people and community organizations. He visited schools, supported youth programs, and encouraged children to pursue opportunities.

Boyd leaves behind his wife, Linda, and three daughters, Erica, Alyssa, and Olivia.