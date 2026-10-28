Reality TV Mainstay Reveals Pregnancy

Reality TV and WWE alum CJ Perry (a.k.a Lana) and her husband, WWE Superstar Rusev (a.k.a. Miro Barnyashev) are going to be parents!

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The couple announced that they’re expecting their first child together. Perry shared a video of the moment she told her husband on Instagram.

(L-R) CJ Perry and Rusev attend the world premiere of Warner Bros. ‘Clayface’ at Hollywood Legion Theater on Oct. 13, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images)

“We are pregnant! It’s been such a journey 🥹 We are so so grateful @tobemiro 🙏❤️” she captioned the post.

In the video, Perry, also known for The Surreal Life and Total Divas, hands Barnyashev a box with three positive pregnancy tests inside as well as a note. She then flashes one of the tests in front of the camera after embracing her husband of ten years.

Perry and Barnyashev started the IVF process in 2025 before doing an embryo transfer in August 2026.

“We were so nervous,” she told PEOPLE in an interview. “We had to wait nine days for our first pregnancy test on August 19, followed by another on August 21 to confirm the pregnancy.”

She said the days they had to wait “felt like the longest of our lives!”

Telling their friends and family about the pregnancy felt “so emotional,” the couple shared. “After everything we’d been through, being able to share this news felt so special,” Perry said.

“The first time we heard his heartbeat, I couldn’t stop giggling. I was so full of gratitude and joy. We’ve been blessed with such a miracle.”

Going through IVF has been an “emotional experience,” according to the couple. “You start with so much hope,” Perry said, sharing the stress of the days following.

Because there’s “so much uncertainty” that comes with the process, the couple opted to find out their baby’s sex “immediately.”

They are expecting a son, whom they plan to name Bear Petrov Barnyashev.

“Ten years ago, I had a vision of naming our son Bear, and we chose his middle name to honor my father,” Barnyashev explained. “Bear will be his first grandson.”

Perry is due in April 2027.

“We’re so excited and incredibly thankful. Miro and I have both always wanted to be parents, so being given this blessing fills our hearts with so much gratitude,” Perry said. “After everything it took to get here, we can’t wait to meet our little boy.”