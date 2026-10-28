Radio Personality Dies After ‘Renewed Growth of His Brain Tumor’: Bryan Bishop Was 48

Bryan Bishop, a radio and podcast personality best known for his time on The Adam Carolla Show, died nearly 18 years after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. He was 48.

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Bishop’s wife, Christie, made the announcement of his death via the GoFundMe created for their family.

“It is with the deepest sorrow, and also with profound love, that I share that Bryan passed away peacefully at Scripps La Jolla Hospital yesterday, September 18th at 6:18 PM. He was surrounded by his family and best friends,” Christie wrote.

In the days before her husband’s death, she shared frequent updates, including a request for messages to share with her husband as he remained hospitalized.

“Over these past days, I’ve received hundreds and hundreds of heartfelt notes — memories from friends, family, and so many fans of his show, The Film Vault, and of the Adam Carolla Show,” she wrote. “This man made an extraordinary impact on this world, and on every single person he came into contact with.”

According to the fundraiser, Bishop was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in 2009 when he was 30 years old. At the time, he was given six months to live. The couple welcomed daughter Tessa in 2016.

At the time of his diagnosis, he was already working on The Adam Carolla Show, and had been for several years. He transitioned with the show from radio to a podcast before leaving in 2023. In 2014, he wrote a memoir called Shrinkage: Manhood, Marriage, and the Tumor That Tried to Kill Me.

His documentary Growth premiered in March 2026.

The tumor began to spread to his cervical spine in the summer of 2026, and he began treatment yet again.

Christie shared that when Bryan died, she was telling the story of how they met.

“The room was full of such incredible energy and light,” she said. “You just knew his spirit was soaring. I already look forward to meeting him there one day. I will miss you and love you for every single second that I remain on this earth. Fly fast, my love. Until we see you again.”