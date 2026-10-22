TV and Radio Personality Dies After ‘Short Illness’: Danny Watson Was 73

Danny Watson, a beloved New Zealand broadcaster and children’s television host, has died. He was 73.

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“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Danny Watson, 73 on Thursday October 15, who passed away peacefully surrounded by whānau and deep aroha,” his family shared in a statement.

“A cherished husband, devoted father, and adored Koro, Danny is survived by his loving wife, four tamaraki, and six mokopuna, who were the absolute centre of his world.”

His family went on to call him “a man of extraordinary depth, wealth of knowledge.” They also called him a “man of many talents.”

“He was passionate about Te Ao Māori o Waitaha, Ngā Puhi Kaumātua, Seido karate, beekeeping and many other endeavours.”

Watson “lived life with boundless energy, generous spirit, and an extraordinary capacity for loving people.” His family said he “made everyone feel seen and valued.”

“In Danny’s honour, we encourage you to do what he did best: share a good story, check in on a neighbour, and hold your loved ones close.”

Watson began his career in 1977 on the children’s show Spot On. He later joined the show What Now?

Alasdair Kincaid, who appeared on What Now? alongside Watson, spoke fondly of his former colleague, who felt more like a brother to him.

“The chemistry we had was true and genuine. You can’t learn it, buy it, it just happened,” Kincaid told chrislynchmedia.com. “I was so fortunate to work with this fabulous fellow. Work is actually the wrong word. It never was work. It was fun.”

In 2000, Watson made the switch to radio, and hosted Newstalk ZB’s Afternoons for 15 years.

He accomplished something amazing in 2014 when he broadcast his show live from Antarctica. Tim Dyer, a broadcaster who made the trip with him, said Watson was like “a kid on Christmas Eve” about the trip.

“He embraced every day with gusto and passion and brought that back so eloquently to the people on Newstalk ZB.”