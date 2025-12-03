TSA to Start Charging Fee for Travelers Without REAL ID 

Months after REAL ID requirements officially went into effect for boarding commercial flights and accessing federal facilities, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing to implement a fee for travelers without proper identification.

In a statement on Monday, TSA announced it will be charging $45 to use the alternative identity verification system, TSA Confirm.ID, to establish identity at airport security checkpoints. The fee will go into effect on Feb. 1, 2026.

“Travelers will be able to pay $45 to use TSA Confirm.ID for a 10-day travel period,” the government agency stated. “TSA urges travelers who do not have a REAL ID to schedule an appointment at their local DMV to update their ID as soon as possible.”

It was further noted that travelers without an acceptable ID, including those who present a non-REAL ID-compliant state driver’s license or ID, will be referred to the optional TSA Confirm.ID process for identity verification at TSA check-in and before entering the security line.

Among the acceptable forms of ID are REAL ID, U.S. passport, U.S. passport card, DHS Trusted Traveler cards, U.S. Department of Defense ID, Border Crossing Card and Permanent Resident Card.

TSA further noted that more than 94% of passengers already use their REAL ID or other acceptable forms of identification. The agency stated it expected longer wait times for travelers who do not provide an acceptable ID.

TSA Stresses the Importance of Using a REAL ID for Travel

Meanwhile, Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator for TSA, Adam Stah, spoke out about the importance of using a REAL ID for air travel.

“Identity verification is essential to traveler safety, because it keeps terrorists, criminals, and illegal aliens out of the skies and other domestic transportation systems such as rail,” he explained. “he vast majority of travelers present acceptable identification like REAL IDs and passports, but we must ensure everyone who flies is who they say they are.”

Stah further pointed out that the TSA Confirm.ID fee covers the cost of verifying an “insufficient ID.”

The traveler, not the taxpayer, will pay the fee.

“The security of the traveling public is our top priority, so we urge all travelers to get a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID as soon as possible to avoid delays and potentially miss flights,” he added.



