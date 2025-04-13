REAL ID Enforcement Begins on May 7: Here’s What You Need to Know

With REAL ID enforcement set to begin on May 7, here is what Americans need to know about the new identification requirement.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, those who plan to travel by air within the U.S. will need a REAL ID to fly.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) further revealed that passengers who do not bring a REAL ID may face delays. They may also deal with additional screening, or may not be permitted through the security checkpoints.

The modified identification complies with the federation rules initiated after the September 11, 2001, attacks. Some of the hijackers used state identification and driver’s licenses. Some even obtained the identification fraudulently. The modified identifications have a gold or black star, unless in California, which has a yellow bear. These symbols will appear at the top right.

“If the card does not have one of these markings, it is not REAL ID-compliant,” the Department of Homeland Security states. “And won’t be accepted as proof of identity in order to board commercial aircraft.”

Other compliant identifications that can be used are a U.S. passport and a U.S. passport card. Other forms include DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST), U.S. Department of Defense ID, Permanent resident card, and Border crossing card.

How Many People Currently Have REAL IDs?

The identification requirement has been delayed multiple times since its original 2008 deadline. The most recent extension occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the extended deadlines, it’s been revealed that only approximately 56% of driver’s licenses/identifications are REAL ID-compliant. Of those, 22 states have less than 40%.

Meanwhile, ABC News reports that the Department of Homeland Security estimated that only 61.2% of driver’s licenses and identifications will be compliant by the May 7 deadline. A TSA spokesperson revealed to the media outlet that 81% of travelers going through airport checkpoints currently have REAL IDs or other compliant identifications.

John Essig, the Transportation Security Administration’s federal security director for New York City-area airports, warned state residents to get their modified identifications as soon as possible.

“We certainly don’t want to hold up anyone with REAL ID at the checkpoint,” he said.

Travelers 18 or over need a REAL ID or another form of accepted ID to board U.S. domestic flights. REAL ID cannot be used to travel internationally.