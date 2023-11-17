Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner Finally Address The Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal: “F–king Idiot”

Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner are finally making amends after his 2019 cheating scandal.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians the NBA player—who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, with Khloe Kardashian—addressed his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s friend, Jordyn Woods.

As reported by Page Six, Thompson told Jenner, “I wanted to talk to you. I think it’s been long overdue.”

“It really bothers me because we’ve always had such a dope relationship, and I feel like everyone got affected differently, you know?” he explained to Jenner.

Thompson, 32, then said he felt Jenner, 26, was “affected the most” by the situation because Woods was basically like a “sister.”

“You guys were two peas in a pod, so the fact that I put myself in that situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart and made it tough for you and Khloé,” he confessed. “Because at the end of the day, you have your best friends and then you have your sister who you love more than anything else, so it’s 100 percent on me.”

Thompson told Jenner he was “sorry” and that he felt “bad about it.”

“The fact that I came with my poor decision and being a f–king idiot and just being young and stupid, I wanted to say I’m sorry again for that,” he apologized.

