Tristan & Andrew Tate Detained in Romania Over UK Charges

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan found themselves detained on Monday. Authorities took both the influencer and his brother into custody in Romania. The U.K. government will extradite the pair due to sex offense charges.

In a statement, local police said they “executed two European arrest warrants issued by the U.K. judicial authorities for the commission of sexual offenses and exploitation of persons on the territory of Great Britain.”

Tate remains a controversial if popular figure online. On TikTok, he has more than 11.6 billion viewers. Tate’s videos focus on male dominance, with many viewing his comments as misogynistic in nature.

Tate’s charges date back several years to 2012 to 2015. According to the brothers’ spokesperson, the Romanian Court of Appeal will decide on whether or not to allow the extradition, according to NBC.

Tate and his brother currently face both sexual assault as well as human trafficking charges in Romania. Both deny the accusations. Romanian authorities arrested both brothers back in December 2022. The prosecutors formally indicted both in June 2023. Both Tate and his brother Tristan spent three months in police detention. However, authorities later moved them to house arrest and then restricted access outdoors.

Andrew Tate and Brother Await Trial for Charges in Romania

Tate won an appeal earlier this year over authorities seizing his assets as part of the arrest. However, both brothers find themselves facing new legal woes in the U.K. A spokesperson explained their side of the issue.

“This bewildering revival of decade-old accusations has left the Tate brothers dismayed and deeply troubled,” they said. “They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence.”

At the hearing, both requested a stop to the extradition. They explained they did not wish to return to the United Kingdom.

“When I was falsely accused for the first time years ago, I didn’t understand how my life could be destroyed so much,” Tate told the judge.

Both brothers’ cases in Romania still await trial. Seven woman accused Tate and his brother of abuse. Authorities have charged them on human trafficking, sexual assault, and creating a criminal enterprise intended to harm and exploit women.

“Today’s news is very welcome as it had been a significant concern to many that Tate would seek to avoid justice in Romania and abroad,” said Matthew Jury, a managing partner at the firm.