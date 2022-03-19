Trey Songz’s Net Worth: Have His Lawsuits And Allegations Affected His Fortune?

Trey Songz has been cashing in on his musical talents since he first hit the R&B scene in 2005. The Grammy-nominated artist has released eight studio albums, headlined eight tours, and sold more than 25 million records worldwide. But he’s also faced multiple lawsuits and scandals that have negatively affected his reputation. Have they impacted his fortune? Here’s a look at Trey Songz’s net worth.

His Impressive Career

While Trey Songz’s first album, I Gotta Make It, came out in 2005, the young artist didn’t land a top ten Billboard hit until the 2009 release of the single “Say Aah” off his third album, Ready. In addition to reaching number three on the Billboard 200 chart and selling 131,000 copies in its first week of release, Ready was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

The following year, Songz released his fourth studio album, Passion, Pain & Pleasure. The record’s lead single, “Bottoms Up,” featured rapper Nicki Minaj and reached number six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart—Songz’s biggest hit single to date. His next album, Chapter V, debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart and was followed by Trigga in 2014, Tremaine in 2017, and Back Home in 2020.

With eight albums under his belt and a career that’s now almost two decades long, Songz says he’s proud of what he’s accomplished. “I would be proud of myself if I never put out nothing but my first album,” the 37-year-old singer said in a 2020 interview with Uproxx. “To be who I am and to mean what I mean to R&B music and to have people who sing like me, to have a voice of my own. I get demos with people singing with that growl in their voice. I’ve never wanted to be anything but myself.”

And let’s not forget Songz’s occasional forays into acting‚ which include roles in movies like Texas Chainsaw 3D, Baggage Claim, and Blood Brother.

All Of Trey Songz’s Lawsuits And Allegations

Unfortunately, Songz’s incredible success has been tainted by a number of lawsuits and ugly allegations. The tamest of his legal dramas occurred in 2012 when Songz was slapped with a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Storage Wars star Dave Hester. First, the reality star sued Songz for using his trademarked term, “Yuup!,” then Songz filed a countersuit claiming he’d been using the term on his merch since 2009. Both parties decided to settle less than a year after the suits were first filed, and the terms of the settlement were not made public.

Following a performance in Detroit in 2016, Songz was arrested for aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer. The singer was allegedly upset that the venue cut his concert short and began throwing objects at security guards and police. He was also charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault for injuring a photographer. Songz ended up pleading guilty to two reduced counts of disturbing the peace and was sentenced to 18 months of probation. He was also required to undergo a substance abuse screening and take anger management classes.

Two years later, Songz was sued in federal court by the police officer he hit during the incident, who claimed he sustained a “career-ending brain injury” and had to have hip replacement surgery as a result of the attack.

(Brian Ach / Getty Images for Something in the Water)

In January of 2021, Songz was arrested while in Kansas City, Missouri, watching the championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. According to TMZ, Songz became irate after being heckled by fans for not wearing a mask. Allegedly, when he was told he would be arrested for not obeying orders, he punched a police officer and put him in a headlock.

Songz also has sexual assault allegations levied against him by multiple women. In early 2022, a woman filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of rape. The suit said that the act was “so brutal that Plaintiff Jane Doe required and received immediate emergency medical care.”

This was not the first time he’d been accused of assault against a woman—in 2018, Andrea Buera claimed she was choked and punched by the singer during a house party in Los Angeles. And in 2017, actress and singer Keke Palmer accused Songz of using “sexual intimidation” to get her to appear in his music video for “Pick Up the Phone.” She claimed he secretly filmed her and put her in the video without her consent.

Trey Songz’s Net Worth

So have Songz’s scandals affected his net worth? It certainly doesn’t seem so. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the “Can’t Help But Wait” singer is currently worth a cool $12 million. He appears to invest a significant amount of his money in real estate, including the purchase of a $3.45 million Bell Canyon mansion in 2016. The 7,800-square-foot house has five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and a slew of swanky amenities such as a tennis court, an outdoor pool, and a recording studio. Songz also purchased a condo in Miami in 2016.

Cars are another thing the R&B star loves to spend his fortune on. In a 2015 interview with MotorTrend, he boasted about his 2014 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG, which costs $140,425. “I actually love everything about it,” Songz said. “It’s like a luxury sports car — that’s exactly what it is. It’s so fast, it’s smooth like a Benz, and it’s comfortable.”