Travis Scott Hit by Floating Head Prop During Show, Almost Falls Off Stage



Travis Scott was involved in a scary moment during a live performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday night. Thankfully, nobody, including the rap star, was injured.

The 32-year-old Goosebumps artist nearly lost his balance when a head-shaped prop struck him on stage. You can see the incident below, as it was filmed in a fan-captured video from his “Circus Maximus Tour.” The news was first reported by TMZ.

Scott gracefully recovered after being pushed off a bridge-like structure onto the lower stage — ensuring the show continued seamlessly. When contacted for comments on the incident, representatives for Scott declined to answer.

Travis Scott Has Fallen Off Stages Before

In 2017, Travis Scott had a similar incident during a performance at the O2 Arena.

While performing on stage, he fell off and landed in the security pit below. The fall was accidental and appeared to be caused by his energetic performance on stage. Thankfully, no one was injured in that incident, either.

Despite the unexpected tumble, Travis Scott continued to rock the stage. He quickly got back on his feet and moved on with the show. The incident became a memorable moment in his live performance history — as well as a meme — due to his autotuned microphone capturing his humorous reaction mid-fall.

Unfortunately, other Travis Scott-related concert incidents haven’t ended as harmlessly as his two stumbles on stage. In 2021, a massive crowd surge took place during Scott’s performance at his “Astroworld” festival. This resulted in the deaths of 10 people, as well as numerous injuries.