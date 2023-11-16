Travis Scott Breaks His Silence On Astroworld Tragedy: “I Always Think About It”

In a heartfelt interview with GQ for their Men of the Year Issue, Travis Scott has shared his emotions and the profound impact of the devastating Astroworld Festival tragedy that resulted in the loss of 10 lives and left numerous others injured.

The rapper, now 32, expressed the heavy weight the tragic event continues to bear on him, emphasizing the profound loss felt by the families and the city of Houston. “Those fans were like my family,” Scott shared. “You just feel for those people. And their families.”

Scott discussed how the tragedy profoundly affected his creative process while working on his upcoming album, Utopia. He revealed that it took months to return to music-making after that heartbreaking night, acknowledging the therapeutic nature of channeling his emotions into his production and sounds while finishing the album.

Describing his song “My Eyes” as one of his favorites on the album, Scott detailed how it touches on the events from that night in Houston. The poignant lyrics reflect his inner thoughts and struggles, expressing the emotional weight he carries day to day.

“The constant weight that’s put on. That you carry, you know. And just a vision through my eyes,” Scott described.

In particular, he highlighted a verse that holds significant meaning for him: “I replay them nights, and right by my side, all I see is a sea of people that ride wit’ me/If they just knew what Scotty would do to jump off the stage and save him a child.”

Scott also conveyed his personal pain and concerns, emphasizing his desire to bring about change and improve both himself and the world around him.

The rapper had previously spoken about the tragic event in a December 2021 interview with Good Morning America, expressing his inability to hear cries for help amidst the chaos. He claimed to have halted the show multiple times to ensure the safety of his fans.

Following the incident, a Texas grand jury cleared Scott of any criminal charges, determining he wasn’t responsible for the tragedy. His attorney, Kent Schaffer, highlighted the investigations and reports that have focused on organizers and contractors regarding event safety.

“As this chapter is closed, we hope for the government efforts to focus on stopping future heartbreaking tragedies like Astroworld from ever occurring again,” Schaffer stated.

Through this candid interview, Travis Scott has offered a glimpse into the profound impact and emotional toll of the Astroworld tragedy, while also sharing his commitment to personal growth and contributing to positive change moving forward.