Travis Scott Arrested for Disorderly Intoxication in Miami, Mugshot Released

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning, according to county jail records.

Scott, legally known as Jacques Bermon Webster, was booked into jail at 4:35 a.m. He faces charges of trespassing after a warning and disorderly intoxication.

Jail records indicate that a $650 bond has been posted for 33-year-old Scott.

It didn’t take long for Travis Scott’s mugshot to find its way to X (formerly Twitter). In the sobering image, Scott seems sullen, his eyes welling with tears.

SLATER SCOOP: Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami.



The rapper is charged with disorderly intoxication and trespassing. pic.twitter.com/4JiUjTJ7xO — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Travis Scott doesn’t seem to be too worried about the incident or circulating mugshot. This morning, he took to X, posting simply “Lol”.

Lol — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 20, 2024

Travis Scott’s Arrest and Mugshot Surfacing Follows a Series of Alarming Incidents in 2024

Scott’s arrest comes about a month after he was spotted in public in a scuffle with fellow rapper Tyga. Though the exact cause of their conflict remains unknown, both artists share a common connection: Kylie Jenner. Tyga dated Kylie during her teenage years, while Travis has been her more recent partner.

The video footage capturing the altercation between Travis Scott and Tyga in Cannes, France, shows a blurry and chaotic scene.

Despite the low quality, it’s clear that both artists are engaged in a physical fight, throwing punches and wrestling each other to the ground. Onlookers can be seen attempting to intervene and break up the scuffle.

Travis Scott and Tyga allegedly got into a physical altercation in Cannes.



pic.twitter.com/r3KHsaeaoM — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 24, 2024

Meanwhile, back in February, Scott vented about being passed over at the Grammy’s with a public rampage.

The rapper, following a loss to Killer Mike for Best Rap Album at the award ceremony, appeared to express his frustration during a live performance. Travis and Playboi Carti collaborated on their song ‘FE!N’, delivering a high-energy performance.

At one point, Travis became particularly animated, hurling foldable chairs and striking stage props around him, creating a chaotic yet thrilling scene.

“They slept on me 10 times!”, Scott belted out, apparently decrying all of his Grammy snubs.

Scott is one of the premier rap artists of the past decade. He gained widespread acclaim for his 2018 album Astroworld and the chart-topping single “Sicko Mode,” featuring Drake.

The album received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album, while “Sicko Mode” earned nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

Last year, he released UTOPIA, earning his 10th Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

Meanwhile, many know Scott because of his association with the Kardashians. Scott has two children with billionaire mogul Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner empire.