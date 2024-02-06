Travis Scott Goes on a Rampage, Destroys Chairs at 2024 Grammy Awards

Unable to contain his frustration, Travis Scott went on a rampage and destroyed some chairs at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

According to TMZ, Travis Scott was nominated for Best Rap Album. However, he lost to Killer Mike. Scott quickly addressed his anger about the loss during his on-stage performance of FE!N, My Eyes, and I Know?

While singing the song, Travis Scott was seen throwing around foldable chairs that were near the stage. He also hit some stage props that were surrounding him.

Along with showing some rage, Scott switched up some of the lyrics to the song and sang, “They slept on me 10 times!” This references his 10 Grammy nominations but not winning any of them.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Scott shared his excitement for receiving the Best Rap Album nomination at this year’s Grammys.

“This time we just gotta bring it home!” he stated. “It means a lot to me. I love music and I love the Academy. I think some of the most amazing artists and talented artists have achieved that. And as a producer and as a writer and as a musician, I take music very seriously. So I love it. It’s amazing.”

Scott also praised his UTOPIA album before his performance. “If you could have a feeling of utopia for one second, or one moment, or one minute, one hour, things can be calm even though everything else around you is moving at 1,000 miles per minute,” he explained. “And the album is just my trip trying to find that.”

Here Are Travis Scott’s Past Grammy Nominations

Along with the 2024 Best Rap Album nomination, here are the Grammy nominations that Travis Scott has received over the years. In 2022, Scott’s Donda was nominated for Album of the Year. He lost to Jon Batiste’s We Are.

In 2021, he was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance for Highest In the Room. Anderson Paak took the award home with Lockdown. In 2020, Scott’s The London was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance. DJ Khaled’s Higher won the award that year.

Travis Scott had a high chance of winning a Grammy in 2020 when he was up for Best Rap Album (Astroworld), Best Rap Song (Sicko Mode) and Best Rap Performance (Sicko Mode).

Scott ended up with an Album of the Year for Purpose in 2019 and Best Rap Song for New Slaves in 2016.