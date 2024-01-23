Travis Kelce’s Teammate Celebrates Chiefs Win by Jamming to Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills faced off in the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday. The winner of the game earned a date with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

The game came down to the wire. The Bills had a chance to send the game to overtime with a field goal in the final minutes. However, kicker Tyler Bass hung the attempt wide right and the Chiefs escaped with a 27-24 victory.

With the Chiefs and Bills building a rivalry, Kansas City was eager to celebrate their win. One player, Chiefs tight end, Jody Fortson did so by playing Taylor Swift’s song “Bad Blood.”

Chiefs TE Jordy Fortson celebrating the win tonight by posting an instagram story of him singing Bad Blood pic.twitter.com/ksFNeJS5Te — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) January 22, 2024

Swift and Kelce ‘Discussed Their Future’

Taylor Swift and Chiefs star Travis Kelce became an item during this NFL season. As you can imagine the coverage of the two has been massive. But one has to consider the potential longevity of the superstar pair. Especially when you ponder the extensive schedule of the NFL and Swift’s schedule as one of the biggest stars in music.

One source told Entertainment Tonight that Swift and Kelce are doing “really well.” The source also added that the two have recently “discussed their future.”

“Taylor and Travis are doing really well. They try to spend as much time as they can together. Travis also makes it a point to make sure Taylor feels as comfortable as possible at his home. They have discussed their future as a couple and are excited at the idea of it,” the source said.

“Right now, Travis is focused on Valentine’s Day and wants to do something fun and special for Taylor.”

Sideline Reporter Hints at Travis Kelce’s Retirement

One has to wonder what the future holds in particular for Travis Kelce. If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this year, it would be the third of his career. And after already playing 10 NFL seasons, many believe that the thought of retirement is beginning to creep in for the star tight end.

NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya believes that Kelce’s possible retirement could be one reason the Chiefs have been so motivated during this playoff run.

‘I think Travis Kelce is retiring after this season like his brother, so I think there’s just a ton of motivation there for (the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl). … I think they’re highly motivated,’ Tafoya said.