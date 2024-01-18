Travis Kelce’s Hand Appears Injured Following Subzero Chiefs Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs where they will face off against the Buffalo Bills.

Getting here wasn’t easy for the defending Super Bowl champions. They had to survive a game against one of the NFL’s most high-powered offenses, the Miami Dolphins. In addition, they had to survive brutally cold weather. The temperature in Arrowhead stadium was said to feel like -27 degrees.

The brutality of the matchup may have been undersold. Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce released the latest episode of their podcast, “New Heights,” on January 17. During the times when Kelce is on camera, you can see his hands have been severely scratched.

Philly Jeweler Makes Godfather Offer to Travis Kelce

Kelce and country music star, Taylor Swift have only been publicly dating for a few months. However, the new “it” couple appears to be hitting things off extremely well. Multiple reports have even suggested that the Chiefs star tight end has already begun planning for the singers’ engagement ring.

Neither Travis nor Taylor have confirmed or denied these claims. But that has not stopped one Philadelphia jeweler from putting his hat in the ring. Steven Singer is offering Kelce a $1 million ring for the upcoming proposal.

“I recognize that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot. If they do, I would be honored to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them”, he said.

“My daughter is an avid fan of Taylor Swift, and we admire not only her but also the values she champions. Perhaps, by presenting them with the ring of their dreams, it might make securing concert tickets for her next tour a tad easier.”

NFL Analyst Defends Taylor Swift Coverage

Since becoming an item most of the coverage surrounding this NFL season has become focused on Kelce and Swift’s relationship. However, not everyone is thrilled about it. Particularly some NFL fans who claim that not enough focus is on the game.

However, NFL analyst Rich Eisner vehemently denies that claim.

“She’s literally one of the most famous people on planet Earth at a football game, seemingly enjoying herself,” Eisen said.

“She’s never going to be anonymous the rest of her life. What is she supposed to do? Just sit there in a corner and not support her boyfriend? If they keep showing shots of her, I understand like, let’s see her after Kelce drops a pass. I mean, what’s the big deal?”