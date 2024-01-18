Travis Kelce Rants About ‘F—ing Nonsense’ People’s Choice Nod

Travis Kelce is one of the best athletes in the world. He has won two Super Bowls and has a good chance to become the greatest tight end ever. Kelce added another trophy to his case when he was named the Athlete of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards. But despite all of the accolades he has racked up throughout his career, Kelce said this was one that he did not deserve.

“F–king nonsense,” Kelce said in response to winning the award. “What did I do to get Athlete of the Year? I did ‘SNL’ (Saturday Night Live).”

Kelce seems to be insinuating that off-the-field factors could have contributed to him winning the award. Likely his relationship with his new flame Taylor Swift. It has led to a significant rise in his popularity, and more importantly, his marketability.

Travis Kelce Makes a Valid Point on Award

Kelce does have a point. Even though he technically won a Super Bowl in 2023, he had a pretty down year as far as numbers are concerned. This was the first time since 2016 he had less than 1,000 receiving yards. Besides the fact, there was a pool of Athletes that notched monumental accomplishments in 2023.

LeBron James became the NBA’s All-Star leading scorer, a record that previously was considered to be unbreakable. Simone Biles officially became the world’s most decorated gymnast. She has acquired 37 medals, 27 of which are gold.

Coco Gauff became one of the youngest women to ever win the US Open at just 19 years old. And that’s just to name a few.

Kelce Brothers Throw Shade at Jonathan Owens

Jason and Travis Kelce also took time to throw shade at Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens, who plays for the Green Bay Packers.

Last year Owens came under fire because of the comments he made about the Olympic gold medalist during an interview.

“Really, how did she pull me is the question? I’ve always thought the man is the prize,” Owens said.

The Kelce brothers lit into Owens on the latest episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“How is Simone Biles on this but her boyfriend [sic] isn’t?” Jason asked about Jonathan.

“Owens? Played some good ball over there, I guess,” Travis sarcastically responded.