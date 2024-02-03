Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Offered $1M Couples Package From Vegas Strip Club Pending Super Bowl Win

America’s sweethearts, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, are being enticed with an offer fit for royalty by a Las Vegas strip club. TMZ reports that the prestigious Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Las Vegas is offering the Pop Queen and her beau a Topless Touchdown Celebratory Package, valued at $1 million.

However, there’s a hitch. Travis Kelce’s Chiefs must come out on top at next week’s Super Bowl. If the Kansas City Chiefs triumph over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the package is theirs for the taking, compliments of Lady Luck!

The 1 million dollar strip club package is sure to provide Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift with a wholesome night of Sin City magic. The package allegedly offers unrestricted entry to the Mohney Suite, a luxurious experience valued at $10,000 per hour. It also features a grand parade of Ace of Spades champagne. Finally, the couple gets a generous sum of $50,000 to bestow upon the strippers.

The ‘Touchdown’ Strip Package Grants Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce the Chance to ‘Shake It Off’ for Life

However, the package extends beyond that. It encompasses roundtrip limo transportation as well. In addition, Taylor and Travis receive a VIP Platinum Lifetime Membership to the Hustler Club. This entitles them to shake it off with complimentary lap dances for a lifetime.

While it might seem like a long shot for the Hustler Club to make the offer to the superstar, there is some precedent here. TMZ pointed out that Travis Kelce appears to be an avid fan of strip clubs. After a regular season victory against the Las Vegas Raiders last fall, Taylor Swift’s beau proudly donned a shirt from a popular strip club in Vegas.

While the Hustler Club is actively courting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for a strip extravaganza, they are stressing their potential visits would be discreet. “We are used to catering to a-list celebrities and athletes alike,” the club’s manager told TMZ. “We can ensure their discretion will be met while partying inside our venue.”

If the Chiefs do win, Swift may not be in shape to party at the Hustler Club that evening. She is reportedly pulling out all the stops to support Kelce for his big game. Swift is all set to attend the Super Bowl after departing Tokyo, where she will be performing the night before. The direct flight she will be taking is a grueling 13 hours.