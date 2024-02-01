Travis Kelce Reveals Why He Won’t Attend the 2024 Grammys With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is in the Super Bowl next week, so he won’t attend the Grammys, even though his girlfriend Taylor Swift is nominated for several awards. Kelce claims he simply won’t be able to be at the Grammys for Swift due to the pesky game.

However, Travis Kelce had no problem making an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show. During the interview, the Chiefs tight end elaborated on why he can’t be bothered to show up for the ceremony.

“I wish I can go and support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every award that she is nominated for,” Kelce claimed. “But I think I’ve got practice.”

One week after the awards show, the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The game goes down in Las Vegas. Kelce and his teammates are committed to a rigorous training schedule, staying focused and undistracted in their preparations.

Taylor Swift Reportedly Plans to Attend the Super Bowl Despite Travis Kelce’s Grammys Snub

It seems that practicing football in Las Vegas on the day of the Grammys gets Kelce off the hook. After all, the flight from Sin City to Los Angeles takes an impossibly long hour.

Then imagine: Kelce would have to sit at a table for up to three hours! How could he possibly recover from that sort of strenuous activity? It would simply wreck his football-playing abilities that will be needed the following week.

Even though the Super Bowl seems important to Travis, he doesn’t know his upcoming practice schedule. On the show, Kelce mentioned having practice on Saturday. However, he didn’t really know what he was up to on the day of the Grammys.

He guessed Sunday would either be a “travel day” or another practice. “Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ol’ Super Bowl we got in a week,” Kelce claimed.

Of course, it could be a historic night for the “Bad Blood” singer. Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift has been nominated for six awards. These include Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero,” as well as Album of the Year for Midnights.

If she wins Best Album, Swift will surpass icons like Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon to become the most-awarded artist in that category.

Even though Travis Kelce won’t support Taylor Swift at the Grammys, she is reportedly pulling out all the stops to watch him play football. Swift is all set to attend the Super Bowl after departing Tokyo, where she will be performing the night before. The direct flight she will be taking is a grueling 13 hours.