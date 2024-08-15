Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Hammering Out Prenup Prior to Engagement

Nothing is sacred. Star-crossed lovers and main characters of all timelines Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly working on a prenup. It seems the billionaire pop queen wants to protect her assets from the limelight-prone NFL star.

Life & Style just dropped the scoop that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won’t be saying “I do” until they hash out the finer points of a prenup.

The world’s favorite romance was the most important ongoing story of the NFL last season, wrapping up with the Chiefs snagging the Super Bowl title. The world fell to their knees and wept as Swift cheered on her partner as he became a champion for a third time.

Of course, this led to unrelenting rumors that the ultimate A-list couple would be engaged in no time. However, it appears that a lack of a prenup is hindering Kelce from getting down on one knee to become the happiest man in the world.

Things aren’t “So High School” for Taylor and Travis, as they’re reportedly ironing out a solid prenup. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“There’s just no way Taylor would walk down the aisle without a prenup,” an alleged insider told Life & Style. “They both want it figured out before Travis gets down on one knee.”

Travis Kelce Won’t Be On Bended Knee For Taylor Swift Until a Prenup is Finalized

The happy romantics have reportedly deliberated on the specifics of the prenuptial agreement. However, their careers come before love. It seems their busy schedules have made it challenging to continue the discussions.

Swift is said to be valued at over $1 billion. Meanwhile, Kelce’s net worth is estimated to be modest in comparison at just $70 million.

“This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit. They’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while. Both [are]100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family,” an insider told the outlet.

“The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as the logistics of a prenup, which is obviously complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides.”

Swift will return to the United States before the end of August, as the European leg of her tour wraps up on August 20. She will then have the entire month of September free to support Kelce at the start of the NFL season.

The tour resumes with additional U.S. performances in October and early November. They’ll be followed by shows in Canada during November and December. The grand finale is set for December 8 in Vancouver.

Maybe the pair will get a prenup for Christmas.