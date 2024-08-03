Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Be Engaged Soon, per Sources

It seems Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going from “So High School” to soccer mom and dad bod as rumors of the pair getting engaged swirl. According to an alleged insider, the three-time Super Bowl champion has a plan to propose, aiming to put an end to the speculation surrounding the couple’s future.

“The engagement is happening soon,” the source told Page Six.

However, the outlet reported that Kelce’s representative denied on Friday that there are any official plans for an engagement.

Could the world’s most beloved couple be engaged? (Photo by The Sun Sport/YouTube)

Meanwhile, there has been speculation that the star-crossed lovers may already be engaged.

Page Six reports that during a Thursday night concert in Kansas City featuring country star Morgan Wallen, the wife of a prominent Chiefs executive was overheard in a suite telling friends that Kelce and Swift are already engaged. It remains uncertain whether it was a major scoop or if the executive’s wife was simply reflecting the online rumors circulating.

Travis Kelce Fueled Engangement Rumors By Allegedly Shopping for a Ring for taylor Swift

In December, it was rumored that Kelce was searching for the ideal ring and had even sought permission from Taylor’s father, Scott, before intending to propose.

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it. Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” an alleged insider told Page Six at the time.

Since 2023, the 34-year-old Swift has been touring the globe with her Eras Tour. Of course, Kelce also 34, has been a consistent presence at her shows. Ever seeking the spotlight, Travis even forced himself into the act, joining her onstage.

Currently, the billionaire pop queen is in Europe and will take a brief hiatus from performances in August.

However, it seems the “Bad Blood” singer will be kicking up her heels on Kelce’s home turf during her downtime.

“Taylor is going to be spending a lot of time in Kansas City,” an alleged insider told Page Six. Swift’s highly successful tour resumes in October, concluding on December 8 in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, Kelce is already hard at work, training with the Chiefs for the upcoming NFL season. He was recently spotted sporting a very daddy-like mustache look in training camp, too.

Yaaaas Daddy! (Photo via @chiefs on X)

Perhaps the NFL superstar doesn’t just have marriage in mind with Taylor… Sporting a look like that, maybe the New Heights podcaster has plans for a bundle of joy on his vision board… #DadEnergy