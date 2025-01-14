travis-kelce-sweetly-reacts-to-taylor-swift-writing-songs-about-him

A little more than a year after he and Taylor Swift went public about their relationship, Travis Kelce shared his thoughts about the pop icon writing songs about him.

During his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end chatted about being around Swift while she’s looking for music inspiration.

“Let’s just say you’re hanging out and having a little dinner, and all of a sudden, the creative juice sparks,” McAfee said. “And the absolute beast that you’re sitting with who is going to go down as maybe the most famous icon in the history of music… are you a motivator every single time?”

“Oh yeah,” Kelce agreed. “You know it.”

Kelce then stated that he would “never chime in” while Swift is in her creative process.

“But I’m here to support it,” he continued. “I’m here to see where it can go.”

Elsewhere in the podcast appearance, Kelce confirmed that Swift would be in attendance for the Chiefs’ first playoff game, which will be held at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 18.

“Is there going to be an aura in that place, a little bit extra? You know what we’re talking about,” McAfee asked.

“Oh yeah, you know it, baby,” Kelce answered. “It’s playoff football, man.”

McAfee further predicted that Swift is working on a new album about a “good” guy.

“There might be a few,” he noted. “You know I can’t say. You know I can’t say… any of that. I hear music everywhere.”

Many Speculate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Get Engaged Soon

Meanwhile, many people are predicting that Swift and Kelce are going to take their relationship to the next level by getting engaged.

During her final week on Today with Jenna & Friends, Hoda Kotb agreed with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager that Kelce is going to propose soon.

“It’s happening,” Kotb declared about the famous couple.

The now-former host explained that there are always “signs” that a couple is “on the road to an engagement.”

“They’ve matched,” Bush Hager said.

“They wear matching clothes,” Kotb agreed. She then suggested that was an indication that the Kelce and Swift could be exchanging vows soon.

“We know their families have been together because we’ve seen it in boxes [at NFL games] and over the holidays,” Kotb continued.

The two women then declared, “It’s time.”