taylor-swift-and-travis-kelce-share-passionate-kiss-in-crowd-at-2024-coachella-festival

Taylor Swift and her NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are enjoying some much-deserved downtime. Kelce has a clear schedule amid the NFL offseason and Swift is not scheduled to resume her Eras tour until May.

Kelce and Swift were recently spotted at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California over the weekend. TMZ caught Kelce planting a wet one on his pop star girlfriend in the middle of the venue.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce decided to do a kissing tour of Coachella … with the pair smooching’ in the middle of the crowd this time,” TMZ wrote.

Travis Kelce Plants Wet One on Taylor Swift

Swift and Kelce have been going on a tour to remember over the past couple of months.

Travis has already joined her during the international leg of her Eras tour. After winning the Super Bowl in February he jetted to Sydney, Australia and after a brief return home rejoined her in Singapore, Asia.

The lovebirds also took part in the Oscars festivities, although they did not attend the awards show.

Grimes Apologizes Following Coachella Catastrophe

The famed Coachella music festival boasts the best artists in the industry to perform in front of a multitude of their fans. But even though these are some of the top performers in music, things still go awry from time to time.

On Saturday pop star Grimes had a technical difficulty during her set. She screamed into her microphone to express her disdain. Following her performance she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to apologize to her fans.

“I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back [really] strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself,” she tweeted.

“To save time this was one of the first times I’ve outsourced essential things like rekordbox, bpm’s. And letting someone else organize the tracks on the SD card, etc. I had a bad feeling beforehand not having run everything through the DJs myself. And though I flagged it I wasn’t insistent.”