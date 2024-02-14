Patrick Mahomes ‘Praying For Kansas City’ After Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Following the terrifying shooting incident during the Kansas City Super Bowl celebratory parade, Patrick Mahomes took to X to speak out.

“Praying for Kansas City,” the NFL quarterback declared with three praying hands emojis.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

Drue Tranquill, a linebacker for the Chiefs, also posted on X. “Pray that doctors [and] first responders would have steady hands [and] that all would experience full healing,” he wrote. Mahomes quickly retweeted the post.

As previously reported, gunfire erupted to the west of the city’s Union Station during the Chief’s Super Bowl parade. The authorities stated that multiple individuals were reportedly shot and transported to nearby hospitals. It was later revealed that there was an upward of 10 shooting victims.

Patrick Mahomes was in Kansas City to celebrate his and the Chiefs’ big win at Super Bowl VIII on Sunday, Feb. 11. The number of victims was reported to be 14. Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hopkins told CNN that in addition to the fatality, three of the victims are in critical condition. Five were in serious condition. One had non-life-threatening injuries.

Hopkins further stated that five additional victims have sought medical attention for injuries from the event. However, it isn’t known if they were gunshot victims. Kansas City Police did share they detained two armed people after the shoot near a rally celebrating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. They were arrested and taken in for more investigation.

One woman told KCTV that she didn’t what was happening right away. She saw police officers start rushing into buildings around Union Station. As she watched the officers go towards a stairwell, she heard popping sounds.

Another woman also shared, “I was just telling everybody to get down, get down, and get out the way, and then the officers were coming around.

The incident remains under investigation.