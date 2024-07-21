Travis Kelce Sparks Fan Frenzy With New Look at Chiefs’ Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has had one heck of an offseason. He has spent much of his downtime jet-setting with his new bae, Taylor Swift. Swift is currently wrapping up the international leg of her critically acclaimed Eras Tour. And Travis has been in full support of his lady.

But now that the page is starting to turn on the Summer, Travis has to get back to his job. In other words, the honeymoon is over as he is preparing to return for Chiefs training camp.

Travis Kelce Brings Back Popular Look At Training Camp Debut

Travis is showing that he is not fooling around this season. And for good reason: the Chiefs could become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Kelce reported to camp early sporting a familiar look. He brought back the viral mustache that gained him so much attention heading into last season. Perhaps a good luck charm for the star tight end.

“Back to work.Travis Kelce arrived in Kansas City, Mo., for Chiefs training camp on Sunday — and he brought back his mustache. According to a video shared online, the tight end smiled and greeted screaming fans as he walked into practice,” Page Six wrote.

“Thanks for coming out today, guys,” he told the fans as he walked into training camp. Sunday marked the first day that Kelce, 34, had to be back for practice with the rest of his teammates.

Chiefs Coach Gets Honest on Taylor Swift

When Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce went public with pop star Taylor Swift last fall there were a lot of people with mixed emotions. Swift is one of the most famous people in the world. So, of course, her being linked to the NFL, would be great for the publicity of the league.

But some people feared that she could become a distraction to Kansas City. But Chiefs defensive back coach, Dave Merritt, said Swift had a positive impact on the team.

“She affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t in a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy. So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us,” Merritt said.