Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory at Disneyland

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City down the field in overtime to score a walk-off touchdown. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors for his efforts.

In concordance with an age-old NFL tradition Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP, visited Disneyland to celebrate his heroic efforts. Mahomes never gets tired of the tradition.

“I enjoy it every single time, and to be back at Disneyland again, after being back last year, it’s a moment that hopefully I’ll keep getting to do over and over again,” the Chiefs’ quarterback said.

“The energy, the smiles, the love I feel from everybody at the park — I mean, it truly is special, and it’s one of those moments that you’ll have forever.”

Jason Kelce Reflects on Disney World Trip

With plenty of time to spare during Super Bowl week, Jason Kelce took the time to enjoy some quality time with his wife Kylie, and their three daughters. They took that time to visit Disney World in Orlando, Jason says his family enjoyed their trip, but his kids had a love/hate relationship with the characters in the theme park.

“They’re still at the age where, when the characters are all up on them, they are terrified. At about 10 feet, they are like on cloud 9, this is the coolest thing ever. Inside of 10 feet, they’re like, ‘Daddy pick me up and hold me right now,” Jason said.

“In particular, Anna did a great job of warming them up in the little section of EPCOT where Anna and Elsa are located. And there were some really cool videos and watching the fireworks at Magic Kingdom.”

Andy Reid Sounds Off on Chiefs’ Star

Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce brought all the hype after a career year. But Kelce struggled in the first half of the Super Bowl, securing just one catch for one yard, way below his season average.

The Chiefs had opportunities to make waves in the first half and were in scoring position at one point. But Kelce was on the bench during a pivotal play in the second quarter. And during that play, the Chiefs fumbled in the red zone.

After the turnover, Kelce went beast mode on his head coach Andy Reid which caused negative reactions. After the game, Andy Reid went into

detail about what occurred.

“He keeps me young,” Reid said after the game. “He tested that hip out. Caught me off balance – normally, I’d give him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”