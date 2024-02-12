Travis Kelce Sings Taylor Swift’s ‘You Belong With Me’ at Chiefs’ Super Bowl Afterparty

Once a Swiftie, always a Swiftie, and Travis Kelce proved that during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl afterparty as he sang You Belong With Me by his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The now-viral video, which was posted on a Taylor Swift fan Instagram account, shows Kelce going to the DJ booth the moment he heard the song come on. “They were both seen pointing to each other during the song,” the caption reads.

Swifties responded to the post by celebrating Travis Kelce. “I’m forever going to do the see hand movement now when this song comes on,” one fan wrote.

Another Swiftie declared, “I LOVE TRAVIS! And that all the little swifties watching will grow up knowing what type of Prince Charming to wait for and how he should treat his queen. Travis is a shining white light.”

Along with his performance of You Belong With Me, Travis Kelce was seen kissing Taylor Swift while another one of her hit tracks Love Story was playing. Swift was wearing the sequin jacket that Kelce wore as he entered Alligant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. The Kansas City Chiefs won against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime 25-22.

Travis Kelce Spoke About His Pre-Super Bowl Speech to Teammates

During a Saturday meeting with his teammates, Travis Kelce reportedly gave an impressive pep talk.

“I think it was more of a passionate rah-rah than something sad,” Kelce told reporters outside the locker room postgame, per Sports Illustrated. “I just told everybody, We got what it takes. ‘We got the formula. Those guys don’t have it.’ I ate a little bit of my words, knowing that [the Niners] had a lot more in them than I even imagined. But I was still right, baby. Chiefs got the formula. We knew what we had in this locker room, and we took it from there.”

However, some of Kelce’s teammates had a different feeling to his speech. “He’s a special human being,” George Karlaftis said about Kelce. “He means so much to this city, to this team, to this organization. It’s amazing.”

General Manager of the Chiefs, Brett Veach also said he never heard a pregame speech like Travis Kelce’s. “It had the hair standing up on my arms. It meant the world to him to do it,” Veach said. He also noted that the speech came from the heart. It was pure passion and emotion, and I think it resonated through our team.”

Matt Nagy, the Chiefs offensive coordinator, further added that the speech was very raw, intimate, and passionate. “ It’s one thing when coaches talk. It’s another thing when your peers talk and when players talk. When Kelce, who’s one of our greatest leaders, says what he says, it means so much more.”