travis-kelce-shares-emotional-celebration-with-mom-after-chiefs-super-bowl-win

After weeks of build-up, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers faced off in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs were able to edge the 49ers in overtime after a walk-off game-winning touchdown by Mecole Hardman.

The Chiefs have now won three Super Bowls in the last six seasons. After an emotional win, Kansas City’s star tight end Travis Kelce shared an emotional moment with his mother, Donna.

Emotional Travis Kelce celebrates with mom Donna after Chiefs win Super Bowl 2024 in overtime

Super Bowl Cameras Capture Touching Moment

Of course, cameras also caught Travis sharing another emotional moment with his new beau. If you’re tardy to the party, Kelce began dating pop music star Taylor Swift earlier this season.

Following the thrilling victory, Kelce shared a celebratory smooch with the Grammy Award winner.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate Super Bowl win with a kiss

Patrick Mahomes Shuts Down Tom Brady Comparisons

The Chiefs have officially stamped themselves as a dynasty after securing their third Super Bowl title since 2018. But beyond the dynasty, fans are witnessing one of the greatest players of all time in Kansas City. That would be their starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Not only does Mahomes have three Super Bowl titles, but he has also been named Most Valuable Player in all of those wins.

Mahomes already has put together a Hall of Fame-worthy resume in just six seasons as a starter. And now you can start to hear the mutterings on whether he is the greatest of all time over legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Following the win, Mahomes shut down those comparisons.

“Yeah I hear it (the comparisons),” Mahomes said after the win. “To me, it’s always going to be tough because Brady beat me in the Super Bowl. I mean, I’m not even close to halfway, so I haven’t put a lot of thought into it.”

Patriots Legend Praises Chiefs’ Stars

Kelce and Mahomes have now won three titles as teammates. Just one less Tom Brady and Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski won together in New England. And now those comparisons are about to start as well. Earlier in the playoffs Gronk had nothing but glowing things to say about the Chiefs’ quarterback, tight-end combo.

“Travis and Patrick have just been putting on a display for the NFL week in and week out. There’s no doubt about that, but there’s one record that I am proud to hold to this day still and it’s the single-season receiving record for most touchdowns by a tight end,” Gronk said.

“So if he breaks that one, I will be really bummed. But he has broken about every other record so far.”