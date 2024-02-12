Eagle Eye Viewers Spot Super Bowl Pole Dancer Mishap, Video Goes Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers may have been the main event in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl on Sunday night. But it was the halftime show that had all of the star power on the field.

Usher was the headliner for the halftime performance at the Super Bowl. But the Atlanta native brought several guests with him. One of those guests was legendary rapper Ludacris.

During the Atlanta rapper’s stage time, you can see one of the pole dancers fall off of their pole. It is a moment that had everyone on Twitter buzzing.

So no one gonna talk about how ole girl fell off the pole🤣🤣🤣 #SuperBowl #halftimeshow pic.twitter.com/hMViV3KupC — The Trickster (@TheTrickster334) February 12, 2024

“She didn’t fall SHE WAS TOUCHING HER TOES on queue!!!!!” one user said.

“Ummm I think that was on purpose. the dancers were literally bending over to touch their toes” another user added.

“Did they all fall? Cause all three of them went down. They didn’t fall,” another user said.

Usher had a pretty steep lineage of guests that appeared with him on stage on Sunday. Some of those people included Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, and H.E.R.

Twitter Reacts to Alicia Keys’ Super Bowl Moment

But the most notable guest to appear on stage with the pop star was Grammy award winner Alicia Keys. Keys and Usher performed their hit song “My Boo,” as many expected. And during the performance that Grammy-winning duo got noticeably cozy on stage.

The gesture appeared to be harmless. But it is well-documented that Keys is married to legendary hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz. Twitter did not hold back when discussing the viral moment.

“Usher don’t give af he gone grind on anybody girl he just like me,” one user said.

“Usher was just so all over Alicia Keys, till he finally got what he wanted. He wouldn’t dare touch Beyoncé like that cos Jay Z don’t play such games,” another user added.

“I know Alicia Keys and Usher have known each other forever but you don’t caress another man’s wife from the back. I’m fine with a regular hug but the hug from the back is for your spouse and your spouse only,” another user said.

Usher Breaks Silence on Viral Moment

Usher went viral a lot last summer during his Las Vegas residency. The singer would often pick women out of the crowd to serenade with one of his songs – whether they were alone or not.

But one particular situation went viral on social media. When talk show host Keke Palmer was serenaded by him. It garnered a strong reaction from her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Usher broke his silence about the incident.

“I mean she wanted to get out and have a good time. Should you not feel like you should get out with your girls and enjoy yourself?” he said.