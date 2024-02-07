Travis Kelce Says ‘It’s Absolutely Ridiculous’ to Claim He Invented the Fade Haircut

Although he’s all for being a trendsetter, Travis Kelce stated it’s “absolutely ridiculous” that people think he invented his fade haircut.

The claim was made in The New York Times’ article, in which the publication stated the fade haircut has been labeled the “Travis Kelce haircut.” The article sparked backlash as people stated it implied the NFL star had invented the hairstyle, which is often associated with black men.

During Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 8, Travis Kelce had some thoughts about the article.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” he declared about the claims. “And to do it on Feb. 1. They throw me into the wolves like that. That was messed up, man. I don’t want anything to do with that one, man.”

Kelce then shared how his barber cuts his hair. “It’s a two on top and a nice high-to-mid fade with a taper in the back. I didn’t invent that. I just asked for it.”

Travis Kelce’s Barber Says Taylor Swift Loves the NFL Star’s Haircut

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s barber of six years, Patrick Regan, stated that the NFL player’s famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, loves his haircut.

“Taylor loves the haircut. She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times,” Regan told Fox News Digital. “And always compliments it after.”

Travis Kelce’s barber also said that when he first started cutting the NFL player’s hair, he would meet him at the barbershop at 6 a.m. every week. “After the summer was over, he asked me if I could start coming to Kansas City every week to cut his hair before games,” Regan explained.

The South Florida barber then revealed he’s been traveling to Kansas City each week during the NFL season for Kelce’s weekly cut.

“I give Travis a ‘skin fade’ or ‘bald fade’ haircut,’” he continued. “I cut the top usually with a #3 guard, and then I start with the shaver completely bald on the sides. Then, I gradually fade it into the top with clipper guards.”

Regan further explained that Kelce typically gives him an idea of what haircut he’s interested in. He pointed out that the NFL star tends to grow his hair long before cutting it for a shorter, more clean length.

The barber added he thinks it’s cool that people are calling the hairstyle the “Travis Kelce Cut.”

“It’s kind of ironic,” he noted. “Because it’s a haircut [that] barbers have been giving their clients for 100 years all day, every day.”