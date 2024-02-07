Travis Kelce Reveals He’s Heard Some of Taylor Swift’s New Album: ‘It’s Unbelievable’

After she accepted her first Grammy award of the night last weekend pop star Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album.

“My brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department,” she said.

On February 5th she released the tracklist to the anticipated album. On February 6, Swift’s beau Travis Kelce revealed he has already heard some of the “unbelievable,” album.

“I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,” he said.

“She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books herself, [and] I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too.”

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Looking Toward Future

Travis and Taylor went public with their relationship late last year. And as time goes on, the two celebrities seem to be getting even closer. She has been in his private suite for the entire playoffs and is expected to be at the Super Bowl to support him this weekend.

One source told Entertainment Tonight that Swift and Kelce have already begun discussing their future.

“Taylor and Travis are doing really well,” the source said. “They try to spend as much time as they can together. Travis also makes it a point to make sure Taylor feels as comfortable as possible at his home. They have discussed their future as a couple and are excited at the idea of it.”

Kelce Sounds Off on Potential Retirement

Kelce has carved out quite a career for himself in Kansas City. He has

already won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs. If he can secure a third one on Sunday, he could stake his claim as the greatest to play the position.

It brings about the thought of retirement. But the Chiefs tight end says no matter what happens, he has no plans to walk away from the game any time soon.

” I have no reason to stop playing football, man. I love it. We still have success. Come in with the right mindset. I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day, to try and be at my best,” Kelce told reporters. “I have no desire to stop any time soon.”