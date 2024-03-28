Travis Kelce Says He Used to Weigh Nearly 300 Pounds, More Than Brother Jason

Travis Kelce recently owned up to weighing 285 pounds — more than his older brother, Jason. Of course, this was back when Travis was in college and “regularly enjoyed a whole pizza.”

Travis and his brother Jason Kelce bantered, as they do, on their New Heights podcast, reminiscing about their time as football stars at the University of Cincinnati.

During a recent episode, Travis told his brother, “I was bigger than you right now. I was every bit of 285 pounds.”

While this was back in college, Travis did mention that he was nearing this weight recently when approaching the off-season. Jason added that he weighed 283 pounds that very morning.

“It’s March, we’re in the same weight class right now,” Travis said in response. As he should be! In fact, many fans have noticed Travis and Taylor Swift enjoying their time together while eating, drinking, and traveling.

Travis Kelce Attributes His College Weight to Pizza, Junk Food

Travis and Jason are planning to return to their alma mater in April to record a special episode of their podcast. While bantering back and forth about their college days, Jason asked Travis about the first thing he plans to do when they arrive next month.

Travis said, “Adriatico’s,” which is a popular pizza joint in Cincinnati — one he would frequent back in college. He added that he hopes to eat a few “Bearcat” pizzas.

Across various episodes, the brothers have discussed their favorite fast food restaurants like Waffle House and Burger King, as well as their favorite candies. It seems the two often bond over their mutual love for food, though they’ve also claimed to be picky eaters growing up.

However, post-college, Travis said he has practiced self-discipline when it comes to his diet, which has allowed him to maintain a healthier weight for himself.

After laughing about weighing 285 pounds back in college, Travis then boasted, “I got back down to 250 and won the Super Bowl.”