Travis Kelce Hosting Kansas City Music and Food Festival ‘Kelce Jam’

Travis Kelce is having one heck of an offseason after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

He has been globetrotting around the world with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, arguably the most famous person in the world. He is also set to earn his first producer credits in an upcoming film, and is in the running to be the new host of an Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader reboot.

Travis Kelce Set to Bring Food, Music Festival to Kansas City

Most recently Kelce announced that he and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are opening a Steakhouse in Kansas City called 1587. It pays homage to both of their jersey numbers. Kelce appears to be doubling up on his entry into the food and entertainment industry this year. He is bringing back a music and food festival to Kansas City, appropriately named “Kelce Jam.”

“KC, are you ready to run it back and fight for your party right?” Kelce asked in a statement on the festival’s official website.

“So let’s keep the championship energy going all year long with the return of the city’s biggest festival – Kelce Jam. Just wait ‘til you see what I got in store for you this year and which of my homies will be performing.”

Legendary Tight End Inspired ‘Kelce Jam’

One of the cool things about Kelce Jam is that the idea was inspired by another legendary tight end. That would be all-pro tight end Rob Gronkowski, who won four rings with the New England Patriots.

“I took note from what Gronk did last year,” Kelce said in 2023, referencing Gronkowski’s annual beach party. “ So I want to throw a big party knowing that the draft is coming to Kansas City. It’s a special event for the city to host. … I’m going to need Kansas City to come out and be electric with me.”

During a recent appearance on the Tonight Show, Gronk recalled a dance-off between him and Kelce at his 2022 beach party in Las Vegas.

“It was kind of a tie,” Gronk said when asked who won the competition.

“I mean, we’re great dance partners. Imagine if we were teammates on the field, on the same team as well. Oh man, that would be pretty impressive. We would dominate like the dance floor.”