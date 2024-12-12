usps-worker-fatally-shot-at-facility-by-co-worker

A USPS worker has died after they were fatally shot at a Texas facility by a co-worker earlier this week.

According to local Houston news station ABC13, the tragic incident occurred at the USPS processing facility in Missouri City at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.

The deceased USPS worker, Kevin J. Hines, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the suspect, Derrick Lott, was charged with murder.

Dana Carter, an inspector with the Houston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, also confirmed the shooting had occurred at the facility.

“I can confirm that there was one individual involved. That individual is in custody, and the community is safe,” Carter stated. “At this time, there is one victim. That person is deceased, and again, this is an active investigation. We are going to continue to work through that process as we get ready to notify next of kin.”

U.S. Postal Inspection Service Acting Inspector in Charge, Mona Hernandez, described the incident as a “tragic and senseless act of violence.”

“Our employees deserve to feel safe when they come to work,” Hernandez further explained. “Postal inspectors are working tirelessly to ensure justice is served on behalf of Kevin Hines, his family, and all of the employees who work in this facility.”

Lott is behind bars at the Ford Bend County Jail with a $2 million bond. No further details about what led to the shooting have been revealed at this time.

USPS Issues Statement Following Fatal Texas Facility Shooting

Meanwhile, USPS released a statement about the Missouri City facility shooting incident.

“The U.S. Postal Service is deeply shocked and saddened by the incident on Dec. 9 at the South Houston Local Processing Center (LPC) in Missouri City, TX,” the statement read, per Click2Houston. “The Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, is actively investigating in partnership with local law enforcement.”

USPS also stated that it is currently focused on providing “needed resources and support” for all the employees in the facility.

“Because the location remains an active crime scene, some temporary operational disruptions occurred,” the agency also confirmed. “However, the Postal Service is deploying contingency plans designed to work around such situations.

USPS will continue to monitor conditions and make the necessary adjustments to ensure the timely and efficient processing of all mail and packages.

“We appreciate our employees’ dedication and our customers’ patience at this time,” the agency added.