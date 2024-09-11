Travis Kelce Says He and Taylor Swift Were ‘Dying Laughing’ at Jason Kelce’s Tiny ‘MNF’ Shirt

Following his brother Jason’s big MNF debut, Travis Kelce couldn’t help but admit that he and Taylor Swift were “dying laughing” at the elder Kelce’s brother’s tiny white button-up shirt.

During his first time on the MNF panel, Jason noticeably appeared to have a wardrobe malfunction by wearing a button-up a couple of sizes too smart.

“We are thrilled to welcome in a six-time first-team All-NFL selection. Future gold jacket wearer,” Scott Van Pelt stated. “He’s got a podcast that’s apparently doing fairly well,” Pelt said. “All that said, Jason Kelce is wearing a shirt he got at the mall because he left his travel bag in the truck.”

Jason told the other hosts that the shirt fits his belly but not other parts of his upper body. “My t-ts are still struggling,” he declared during the live show.

His younger brother Travis Kelce spoke about how he and his love Taylor Swift reacted to the hilarious moment.

“You went up to the Bay Area for your first Monday Night Countdown appearance and forgot to pack a shirt for Jason,” Travis said during the latest episode of their New Heights podcast. “Luckily enough, there was a Lululemon around and he got to explain himself within the first 30 seconds of his ESPN debut.”

Jason responded, “What did I say? I said something about t-ts.”

Travis Kelce then recalled the “great quote” and stated he and Taylor Swift were “dying laughing.”

“It was the perfect thing to open everybody up to what they were going to experience for the next 18 weeks,” Travis added.

Jason Kelce Was Not Bleeped When He Said ‘T-ts’

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce spoke about how the ESPN did not bleep him when he said “t-ts.”

The word isn’t among the seven dirty words that are to be bleeped on TV.

“T-ts is a funny word, because I think it’s allowable,” Jason replied while speaking about the word not being edited. “It’s not against the rules, but it’s definitely something you wouldn’t typically say in a broadcast. It’s like one of those words that don’t belong on a broadcast.”

Jason then said, “It’s a weird word to pull out of your a—“

Travis further remarked that saying “t-ts” was the most perfect word his older brother could have used for the situation. “Those buttons were holding on by a thread,” Travis retorted about the shirt’s buttons.

Jason agreeingly added, “Tight up top.”