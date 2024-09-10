Jason Kelce Wrestles With Tiny Shirt During ‘MNF’ Debut: ‘My T**s Are Struggling’

Making his MNF debut hilariously memorable, Jason Kelce was forced to wear a noticeably too-small white button-up shirt due to a pregame wardrobe mishap.

Just after the broadcast started, Scott Van Pelt quickly took notice of Jason’s very tight shirt. “We are thrilled to welcome in a six-time first-team All-NFL selection. Future gold jacket wearer. He’s got a podcast that’s apparently doing fairly well,” Pelt said. “All that said, Jason Kelce is wearing a shirt he got at the mall because he left his travel bag in the truck.”

Jason Kelce then said that the shirt fit his belly and he had lost a little bit of weight. “But my t-ts are still struggling,” he admitted while adjusting the shirt.

“The fact that a Hall of Fame center can shop at Lululemon, that’s big man,” Ryan Clark jokingly declared. “That’s a big accomplishment.”

Just before his MNF debut, Jason Kelce joked about if he should wear a suit or not for the broadcast.

“I’m very much, normally when I’m not at a professional setting or something that my image is representative of another company am I worried about what I wear,” Kelce shared at the time, per PEOPLE. “I wear what’s comfortable, what I think is functional, it’s something that I want to put on because it’s quite frankly easy to put on.”

Travis Kelce Couldn’t Help But Make Fun of His Older Brother For Too Tight Shirt During ‘MNF’

Not long after Jason Kelce debuted on MNF with the tight button-up shirt, his younger brother and NFL star Travis had some hilarious thoughts on the situation.

While reposting the clip on X (formerly Twitter), Travis declared, “Surprised he bought a new one and didn’t just go shirtless.”

Surprised he bought a new one and didn’t just go shirtless https://t.co/7HiTQm8uJZ — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 9, 2024

Travis’ followers quickly responded to the post. “‘I’ve lost a little bit of weight but my t—ts are still struggling’ is the most relatable thing he’s ever said,” one follower wrote.

Another follower then stated, “I think we all are still shook he’s got shoes on. The shirt was defo predictable.”

An observer noticed that Jason’s chest buttons were starting to pop up. “Chest buttons hangin on for dear life. If that aint a good advertisement for Garage Beer I dont know what is.”

A fellow observer added, “I’m honestly stunned he bought a new shirt. I was convinced he thought fabric was a conspiracy. The man probably thinks buttons are a plot to keep him from flexing!”

Along with Travis, the New Heights podcast Instagram account asked, “Why didn’t Jason bring a shirt for Jason?”