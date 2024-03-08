Travis Kelce Says Dallas Cowboys Didn’t Draft Him Because of Year-Long Marijuana Suspension

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has built quite a career for himself. This season, he helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a third Super Bowl title.

On a recent episode of his and his brother Jason’s podcast, New Heights, Kelce revealed one of the other teams that almost drafted him. That team? The Dallas Cowboys.

Travis Kelce Nearly a Dallas Cowboy

The Cowboys grilled him at the combine because he missed a year of football. The reason he was out was because he tested positive for marijuana. “At the combine, I had some bad interviews. The [Dallas] Cowboys, they were kind of pressing me about having this red flag of missing a year,” he said.

“I basically just said, ‘If you guys think I’m gonna be that kind of guy, or you’re questioning if I’m still that person after everything that I’ve battled through to get to where I am now from missing a season, then you guys (should) probably go somewhere else and pick somebody else.'”

Kevin Durant Talked Marijuana With NBA Commissioner

As part of the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, marijuana, a drug that was once strictly prohibited for player use, has been removed from the banned substances list.

During a recent interview with Squawk Box co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant recalled a meeting he had with NBA commissioner Adam Silver about allowing players to use the substance.

“So what did you tell Adam [Silver]?” Cronin asked. “How did you persuade him?”

“Well, he smelled it when I walked in,” Durant responded. “So I didn’t really have to say much, you know what I’m saying? He kind of understood where this was going. It’s the NBA, man. Everybody does it, to be honest. It’s like wine at this point.”

Ed Sheeran Recalls Smoking With Snoop Dogg

Rapper Snoop Dogg is perhaps the most notable stoner ever. Multiple people have recalled their encounters with the hip-hop star. One of those people was singer Ed Sheeran. Sheeran says that his puff, puff, pass experience with Snoop was so wild that he could not see.

“He was like ‘Do you want some?’ so I have a bit and I was like, I don’t feel too bad, this is good,” Sheeran recalled.

“Then I have a bit more. And then I have a bit more. And then I have a bit more. I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now.’”