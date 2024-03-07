travis-kelce-arrives-in-singapore-with-friends-for-taylor-swift-eras-tour

After winning the Super Bowl last month, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is officially on vacation mode.

Though Kelce has earned a reputation for partying hard, the first few weeks of his offseason have been pretty relaxed. He has been spending most of his time with his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who is currently overseas performing her Eras tour.

Kelce went to Sydney, Australia, to visit Swift while she was on tour last week. They even spent time looking at animals at the Sydney Zoo.

Travis Kelce Reunites With Taylor Swift in Singapore

Kelce returned to the United States this week to hear his brother Jason Kelce’s retirement speech in Philadelphia. But after a quick stint on American soil, Kelce has reunited with Swift in Singapore. He also brought some friends with him.

“Travis Kelce has touched down in Singapore. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, arrived alongside several of his friends ahead of his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s final two Eras Tour shows in Asia,” Page Six writes.

“The group seemingly landed in Singapore on Thursday night while the pop star, also, 34, was already in the midst of her concert. Although Kelce has yet to be photographed in the country, several of his pals posted snaps of their arrival on social media.”

Jason Kelce Pays Homage to Brother

Football has meant more than just a game for Jason Kelce. It has also helped build his bond with his brother, Travis. The two brothers played football together their entire lives, even through college.

They both started at the University of Cincinnati in Ohio. And they famously squared off in the Super Bowl LVII, where Travis’ Chiefs bested Jason’s Eagles. It marked the first time in the history of the game that brothers had faced each other.

Following his retirement announcement, Jason praised his brother for the impact he’s had not only on his career but his life.

“We have a small family. No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was my brother and I, our whole lives. We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each other,” Jason said.

“There is no chance I’d be here without the bond Travis and I share. It made me stronger, tougher, and smarter and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding. It’s only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love. I knew that relationship all too well.”