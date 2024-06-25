Travis Kelce Reveals Moment He Started to ‘Really Fall’ for Taylor Swift

Nearly a year into his relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce opens up about when he first started to “really fall” for the pop icon.

While appearing on Bussin’ With the Boys podcast on Tuesday, June 25, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end stated that Swift’s ability to stay grounded despite her stardom is what made him fall for her.

“She’s very self-aware,” Travis Kelce said about Taylor Swift. “She understands situations like that and I think that’s why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she keeps it so chill and so cool and I can admire it for sure.”

Before speaking about Taylor’s awareness, Travis said he doesn’t necessarily have a problem talking about their relationship. “I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’” he explained. “You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first went public about their relationship in Sept. 2023. She appeared at a number of his games during the 2023 NFL season, including Super Bowl LVIII. He recently appeared on stage with her during her Eras Tour shows in London.

Travis Kelce Offered Taylor Swift ‘Private Entrance’ Free of Paparazzi at Chiefs Games

Continuing to speak about his relationship, Travis Kelce said he originally offered Taylor Swift a private entrance free of paparazzi during his games. However, she refused to use those entrances, as she wanted to experience games in full.

“She just walked right through the front door,” Kelce recounted. “There was no talking to security, making sure that she gets to her [seat]. She’s just like, ‘I just wanna be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.’”

Noting she was in the “madness” of the public events, Travis Kelce noted all Taylor Swift wanted to do was be part of it. “She wants to support me and do things like that,” he continued. “She really won me over. And I think that’s why I really started to really fall for her. Just [watching] how genuine she is around friends and family.”

In regards to what is the most “surprising” of his relationship with Swift, Kelce added it’s the determined phototags. “[Paparazzi] has been the craziest thing. Definitely the pulling up to the house, the just random, I don’t know,” he added.