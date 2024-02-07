Travis Kelce Reveals He’s Unsure If Taylor Swift Will Make It to Super Bowl LVIII

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in the Super Bowl this weekend. And with all the hype surrounding one of the biggest sporting events of the year, one topic has consistently ruled the headlines this week.

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, began dating pop star Taylor Swift late last year. And they have garnered most of the NFL coverage during Super Bowl media availability.

Swift has been present for all of Travis’ playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl. But on Wednesday, the star tight end told reporters that he is unsure if she will be present in Las Vegas this Sunday.

“The Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it,” Kelce told reporters.

Swift is currently in Tokyo performing her Eras tour until Saturday. But most thought she would wheel up to Vegas to watch Travis on Sunday.

Fans Slam Kelce For Grammys Absence

You may have noticed that Kelce was missing from Swift’s side at the Grammys. She has attended several of his games this year, but Kelce has not made any appearance at any award shows with his new beau. Many saw the 2024 Grammys as a perfect opportunity to do so. But the superstar tight end was a no-show for the award show last weekend.

Kelce was preparing to take on the 49ers in the Super Bowl this weekend. And with the grueling schedule of the NFL, he could not make the trip to Los Angeles for the Grammys last weekend. After Travis was a no-show at the star-studded award show, some fans voiced their displeasure.

“He could’ve made it both events are on the West Coast,” one user said.

“That meathead could have went to the Grammys. He chose not to,” another added.

“Good player but not a good look,” another said.

Chiefs Quarterback Gets Honest on Kelce

Kelce was already a star in his own right. But since he went public with Taylor Swift, his celebrity status has ballooned significantly. But despite his new-found fame, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says Kelce is the same person.

“Travis has always been Travis. He’s still Travis Kelce,” Mahomes said.

“He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend. And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day.”