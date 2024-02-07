Travis Kelce’s Mom Reveals the Secret to Being the Perfect Mother-in-Law

While chatting about parenting her two sons, Jason and Travis, Donna Kelce opened up about how she aims to be a great mother-in-law.

During her recent interview with Scary Mommy, Donna Kelce said when it comes to her sons, she follows their leads. “I just allowed them to be themselves. A lot of it is just who they are,” she said. The NFL stars’ mom then spoke about following her daughter-in-law, Kylie, as well.

I try to stay out of it and listen to my daughter-in-law,” Jason and Travis Kelce’s mom continues. “And how she wants to do things with her kids. I don’t tell her how to do anything. Children are all different, only a mom knows best because they’re part of you.”

Donna Kelce further pointed out the importance of not giving advice when it’s not asked for. “Nobody wants unsolicited advice. I only interfere if I see one of the girls doing something dangerous, then I’m like, ‘Whoa! Let’s not do that!’”

Donna also praised Jason’s wife, Kylie, for her parenting approach. “I’ve learned new things from Kylie and followed her lead. It’s cool to see the girls take deep breaths on their own and calm themselves down.”

Travis and Jason Kelce’s Mom Offers Advice to All Moms Out There

Meanwhile, Donna Kelce spoke about the importance of “taking everything in” when it comes to parenting.

“You only get 18 summers with your kids,” Jason and Travis Kelce’s mom explained. “You need to make them count! After they’re adults, in total, you get about a year with them. Cherish every moment!”

While reflecting on being a mom of athletes, Donna recalled Travis asking her if he could play hockey in a different county. “Travis said he wanted to go to Canada for hockey,” she reflected. “And was getting scouted, but I said, ‘No, no one else is going to raise my kid.’”

Although she knows when to step in and intervene with her sons, Donna Kelce also said she knows when to be “completely hands-off.”

“Travis and Jason had mini-competitions both on and off the field,” she said. “From who could get down the stairs fastest to who got in the car first. Once they got bigger than me, I would call up their dad. One time, they were going at it and I just grabbed my purse and walked out the door.”

In regards to the boys’ rivalry, Donna added she usually lets them work things out on their own. “I don’t think I fostered it, but I let it play out. In life, you’re going to have a lot of competition. Kids have to figure out how to compete without being in people’s faces, except in football, of course, when you’re always in the other person’s face.”