Travis Kelce Reveals His Favorite Taylor Swift Song

Months into his relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reveals which of the pop icon’s songs is his ultimate favorite.

While chatting with reporters at Super Bowl Opening Night, Kelce was asked about his go-to Swift song. “That’s a good one,” he said about the question. “Right now, I’d probably say Anti-Hero. Just cause I hear it every single day.”

Travis Kelce was also asked about Taylor Swift’s 2024 Grammy wins. “She’s unbelievable,” the Kansas City Chief’s tight end stated. “She’s re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

Kelce then pointed out that he has heard some of Swift’s upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. “And it’s unbelievable,” he said. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

However, Travis Kelce avoided any chance of revealing the album’s secrets. “I can’t give you anything,” he told the media. “I leave that up to her.”

Taylor Swift announced the new album while on stage at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 4. “This is my 13th Grammy,” Swift rquipped. “I want to say ‘thank you’ to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years — which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”

Travis Kelce Declares Taylor Swift Is ‘All In’ and ‘Part of Chiefs Kingdom’

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce spoke to SiriusXM NFL Radio about Taylor Swift’s constant support during the 2023 NFL season.

“She’s all in,” Kelce declared. “She’s part of Chiefs Kingdom 100%.”

Also speaking about the extra attention he is receiving from the media by being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce said, “You asked me how it is and to be honest, I’m learning throughout this all.”

Kelce then said that he’s “kind of on a plane ride” when it comes to the attention. “Just cruising and trying to figure this thing out on the run.”

In a separate interview, Kelce was asked what it was like to date Swift. “Man, I’ll tell you what,” he declared. “It’s a wild experience, but I’m enjoying and loving every bit of it.”

In regards to going to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in six years, Travis Kelce added, It’s exciting. “It’s all exciting stuff. It builds and sets the tone for the whole week. It’s the biggest stage in the world. Monday night is going to be where it starts for everybody.”