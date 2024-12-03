travis-kelce-pressured-by-fans-to-propose-to-taylor-swift-in-awkward-social-media-post

NFL star and aspiring actor Travis Kelce is facing mounting pressure to stop being “So High School” and tie the knot with Taylor Swift. However, said pressure isn’t coming from his family or friends.

It’s coming from Swift’s legion of relentless fans.

The three-time Super Bowl champ has been courting the beloved billionaire pop queen for just over a year. Apparently, that’s more than enough time to make it official, according to totally healthy, level-headed Swifties.

The saga began on Friday when Kelce took to Instagram to celebrate Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s engagement to Hawkeye actress Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen and Steinfeld, clearly star-crossed lovers, took to Instagram to announce to the world that they are to wed.

“♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️,” the two wrote alongside a not-at-all staged shot of the quarterback on bended knee, with his actress bent over, placing her forehead against his.

The power couple is framed by an arrangement of pink and red roses and candles strewn all about the ground, with the ocean set behind them.

Certainly, the last thing anyone would ever want to do is take the spotlight away from Allen and Steinfeld’s big moment.

However, Swifties had other ideas.

Taylor Swift Fans Mercilessly Push Travis Kelce to Propose

“Congratulations!!!” Kelce wrote in the comments to the post, alongside clapping and hands-raised emojis.

However, the simple word to wish the couple well soon turned into an exercise of public embarrassment at the hands of Taylor Swift’s brigade of fanatic acolytes.

One Swiftie replied to Kelce with, “you next,” alongside a grimacing smile emoji.

Taylor Swift’s fans came on strong, mercilessly pressuring Travis Kelce to put a ring on the beloved billionaire pop queen in the comments. (Image via Instagram / Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld)

And so, the die had been cast. Dozens of Swifties soon joined in with the cacophony of replies, urging the celebrated tight end to propose.

“Trav, your move,” another denizen of Instagram wrote. Another fan warned, “I see you.”

Others joined in, repeatedly taunting Kelce with, “You next” and “Your move.”

However, Kelce never responded to any of the comments. Nor did he “like” any of them. It’s almost as though he ignored them.

Perhaps Kelce was daunted at the prospect of following up on Allen’s storybook proposal.

Or perhaps… ol’ Kelce has other plans.

The world loved every moment of Kelce and Swift on the field loving on each other after his big Super Bowl win a few months back.

Imagine if you will, dear reader if he manages to be on the winning team once again next year.

Swift runs out onto the field, jubilant. Then, Kelce produces a diamond ring hidden in his jock strap.

He gets down on one knee, and millions of viewers around the world rejoice.