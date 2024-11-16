taylor-swift-pulls-out-stunning-dance-moves-in-toronto-after-travis-kelce-visit

Travis Kelce had Taylor Swift feeling “So High School” as she turned up the heat in her dance routine for her Eras tour stop in Toronto. The 34-year-old billionaire pop queen infused her performance of “Look What You Made Me Do” at the Rogers Centre in Canada on Thursday with two heart-pounding hip dips.

Crouched on a platform amid her backup dancers, she enticingly dropped down twice in quick succession, hinting that her current beau has her all worked up. Oh my!

Swift, who has been in a relationship with three-time Super Bowl champ Kelce, 35, for over a year, donned her signature costume for the occasion—a sleek, single-shoulder black bodysuit.

A Tay-slay fan account shared the moment on X, including the song title in their tweet along with three flame emojis.

🏟| Look What You Made Me Do 🔥🔥🔥 #TorontoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/WlyH7r7OSE — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) November 15, 2024

Her sizzling dance performance follows her recent reunion with Kelce last week. Taylor attended the Kansas City Chiefs game, where Travis and the Chiefs conquered the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

Of course, Swift’s acolytes, ever easily impressed, gushed with multiple comments below the post.

“My knees could never,” one creaky comment read.”She’s giving,’ another Swiftie marveled. “That’s a sexy dance,’ another on the nose comment read.

Easily impressed Swifites were impressed with Taylor Swift’s sultry dance moves. (Images via X / @swifferupdates)

However, not all denizens of the internet were impressed with Taylor’s “giving” moment.

“Is she trying to dance or taking a dump onstage? That girl can barely sing, can’t dance To save her life…” one naysayer wrote. “Most of the time she comes off as a female impersonator at a low tier gay bar,’ another unimpressed X user wrote.

Is Taylor Swift’s Presence at Chiefs’ Games a Good Luck Charm for Kelce?

Travis and Swift’s highly publicized relationship started last year when the pop star made her first appearance at one of the Chiefs star’s games in September 2023. Of course, ever since, the two attention lovers have been the center of the world’s stage.

However, Swift might be something of a morale booster for the past his prime athlete. Since the start of her relationship with Kelce, Swift has attended 17 Chiefs games, during which Kansas City has achieved an impressive 14-3 record. Swift has been present at every Chiefs home game this season, during which Kansas City has achieved an impressive 5-0 record.

The Chiefs stand as the NFL’s only unbeaten team, boasting a record of 9-0. They face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.