Taylor Swift Sparks Frenzy Using ‘Tayvoodoo’ to Secure Travis Kelce, Chiefs Super Bowl Win

Taylor Swift fans are convinced the singer used her powerful “tayvoodoo” at a recent Eras Tour show. This time, in an effort to make her beau Travis Kelce’s dream of winning a third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs a reality.

Videos by Suggest

The viral moment occurred during her Eras Tour concert at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Friday.

While performing the outro to “Midnight Rain,” Swift threw an imaginary football as she sang the lines: “And he never thinks of me / Except when I’m on TV.”

Always on the hunt for the singer’s famous “easter eggs,” Swifties quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to dissect the unusual addition to her choreography.

Many fans pointed out the seemingly obvious reference to her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce. Some, however, took it a step further, claiming the pop icon was using her “tayvoodoo” to bring yet another Super Bowl win to Chiefs Kingdom.

“Shes just tayvoodooing for the Chiefs in February,” one Swiftie pointed out, referring to the upcoming 2025 Super Bowl – which just so happens to take place at the Caesars Superdome, the very same stadium in which the singer was performing.

“She just cemented a chiefs super bowl win with this tayvoodoo,” another agreed.

“A few months later when the chiefs win the super bowl we are going to look back to this video and say ‘this is when i knew the chiefs had it,'” a third fan added.

Taylor Swift Often Gives Travis Kelce Sweet Shoutouts During Eras Tour Performances

Taylor Swift’s most recent use of her “tayvoodoo” is far from the first Travis Kelce shoutout in the course of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Among these Travis Kelce “easter eggs” is an archer pose during “Midnight Rain,” as the tight end also strikes this pose in touchdown celebrations.

Additionally, Swift sometimes changes the words to “Karma.” Instead of “the guy on the screen,” the singer says “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Taylor Swift’s epic Eras Tour wraps up in December, just in time for a potential return to the Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX in February. Will Swift’s “tayvoodoo” be enough to cinch a three-peat for Travis and the Chiefs? Only time will tell.