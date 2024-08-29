travis-kelce-opens-up-about-his-love-for-taylor-swift-during-kansas-city-chiefs-panel

Last fall, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce went public with his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift. And since they went official, the two A-listers have been pretty much conjoined at the hip. Swift became a fixture at Chiefs games, and Kelce attended several of Swift’s Eras Tour shows during the offseason.

it is safe to say that things are getting pretty serious between Travis and Taylor as they approach the first anniversary of going public. And even though a significant amount of time has elapsed, Kelce appears to still be in the honeymoon stage.

Travis Kelce Gushes Over Taylor Swift

During a Kansas City Chiefs roundtable on August 28, Kelce expressed his love for Chiefs announcer Mitch Holthus. Holstus then asked the star tight end if he loved him “more than Taylor” to which the Chiefs star quipped back, “maybe not.”

Things have gotten increasingly serious between the pair. There were even rumors that Kelce had plans to propose to the pop star after the Super Bowl but to no avail.

However, one source recently told Page Six that an engagement could be happening soon.

Chiefs Coach Discusses Taylor’s Impact

When the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end went public with Swift last fall there were a lot of people with mixed emotions. Swift is one of the most famous people in the world. So, of course, her being linked to the NFL, would be great for the publicity of the league.

But some people feared that she could become a distraction to Kansas City. But Chiefs defensive back coach, Dave Merritt, said Swift had a positive impact on the team.

“She positively affected the team. It wasn’t in a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy. So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us,” Merritt said.