Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Pleads No Contest to Battery Charge

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Patrick Mahomes, has reportedly been sentenced to six months of probation after he pleaded no contest to a battery charge last week.

According to PEOPLE, Mahomes was sentenced on Thursday, March 7, just two months after three of his four total charges were dropped in connection to his arrest in May 2023. He was initially charged with felony sexual battery at the time after he was filmed by security cameras at an Overland Park, Kansas restaurant shoving an employee. He then grabbed the owner by the neck and forcibly kissed her three times.

The three sexual battery charges were dismissed. He pleaded no contest for the fourth charge and he appeared by video conference for the sentencing. After being sentenced to six months of probation, Mahomes was taken into custody by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. The office is going to determine if he is eligible for the work release program.

Mahomes’ attorney Brandan Davies spoke out about the recent development. “Jackson is thankful for the support of his family and friends during the last year. Jackson pled no contest to a single count of simple battery and he was given six months of unsupervised probation.”

Davies also stated that Mahomes wanted the case to be over with and to move on with his life. “The matter is now closed and we will not be issuing any further statements,” Davies added.

Restaurant Owner Reveals the Location Where Patrick Mahomes’ Incident Occurred Was Closed Down Partly Due to Negative Publicity

Months after the incident with Jackson Mahomes, the restaurant’s owner, and the alleged victim, Aspen Vaughn spoke to The Kansas City Star about what happened. Vaughen stated the restaurant was forced to shut down partly due to the negative publicity from the case.

Vaughn stated that Mahomes was friends with her stepdaughter, who was an employee at the location. She said he went to the basement office with five friends and “forcibly kissed [her] out of nowhere.”

“And I’m telling him, pushing him off, saying ‘What are you doing?'” Vaughn recalled. “And then he proceeded to do it two more times. Where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

In early January, Mahomes had his sexual battery charges dropped because Vaughn reportedly refused to testify against him. Davies also said that his client had “done nothing wrong” after the first three charges were dropped.